BUET observes Independence Day

DHAKA, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh University of Engineering and

Technology (BUET) today celebrated the 49th Independence and National Day

commemorating the supreme sacrifice of this soil’s brightest sons who

sacrificed their lives for the independence of Bangladesh in 1971.

Professor Dr. Saiful Islam, vice-chancellor of BUET, paid rich tributes to

the martyrs of the War of Liberation by placing wreaths at the National

Memorial in Savar.

BUET teachers, officers and employees were also present on the occasion.