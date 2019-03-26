PM greets FFs with gifts on Independence Day

DHAKA, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the 49th Independence and National Day.

Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a

mark of her good wishes for them.

PM’s Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Protocol Officer Khurshid-ul-Alam handed over these items to them this morning.

The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

They also expressed gratitude to the premier for undertaking massive steps for their rehabilitation including construction of Mutijoddha Tower-1, a 13-

storey residential-cum-commercial building in Mohammadpur.

The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families said that they get their due honour when Awami League President Sheikh Hasina remains in

state power.

They wished the prime minister good health and long life.