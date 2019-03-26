Rajshahi people celebrated Independence and National Day

RAJSHAHI, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – The Independence and National Day was

observed in the city and its adjacent areas amid enthusiasm, fanfare and

festive mood today.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), divisional and district administrations

along with various political, social and cultural organisations and

educational institutions including Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University

of Engineering and Technology and Rajshahi Medical College celebrated the day

through elaborate programmes.

The day’s programmes began with heralding of 31 gun salutes at Police

Lines and placing wreaths at the altar of the city’s Shaheed Minars.

Local unit of Bangladesh Awami League and its front organisations brought

out a large jubilant procession in the city and paraded the city streets

marking the day.

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton paid rich tributes to the martyrs by

placing wreaths at Bhuban Mohan Park Shaheed Minar and Rajshahi College

Shaheed Minar followed by scores of political and professional leaders and

many others.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Noor-Ur-Rahman, Deputy Commissioner SM

Abdul Kader and other administrative officials placed wreaths at Collectorate

Shaheed Minar. DIG of Rajshahi Police Khurshid Hossain, Commissioner of RMP

AKM Hafiz Akhter and SP of Rajshahi Md Shahidullah placed wreaths at Police

Line Shaheed Minar.

Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University Professor Abdus Sobhan and Pro-VCs

Professor Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria accompanied by

teachers, students and officers and staff of the university placed wreaths at

RU Shaheed Minar paying rich tributes to the martyrs.

The day’s programmes also included hoisting of national flag atop all

government, semi-government, private and public buildings, educational and

other institutions, amusement rally, friendly cricket and football

tournaments, reception to the Freedom Fighters (FFs) and screening of

documentary films at different cinema halls and other open places.

A combined march-past by the members of police, Ansar-VDP, fire service,

BNCC, scouts, girl guides, jail guards and students of different educational

institutions and physical display attracted people at district stadium in the

morning.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Noor-Ur-Rahman hoisted national flag and

took salute of the march-past and witnessed the physical display accompanied

by other high officials concerned.

Competition on arts, rendering patriotic songs and poetry recitation were

also arranged for students of schools and colleges at the district Shishu

Academy aimed at highlighting the significance of the day before the new

generation.

Improved diets were served among the inmates of hospitals, jails, safe

homes, orphanages. Besides, the city’s important visiting spots and amusement

places like Rajshahi University Smrity Sangrahashala, Varendra Research

Museum, Central Zoo and Shishu Park remain open for the visitors throughout

the day.