Rajshahi people celebrated Independence and National Day

RAJSHAHI, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – The Independence and National Day was
observed in the city and its adjacent areas amid enthusiasm, fanfare and
festive mood today.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), divisional and district administrations
along with various political, social and cultural organisations and
educational institutions including Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University
of Engineering and Technology and Rajshahi Medical College celebrated the day
through elaborate programmes.
The day’s programmes began with heralding of 31 gun salutes at Police
Lines and placing wreaths at the altar of the city’s Shaheed Minars.
Local unit of Bangladesh Awami League and its front organisations brought
out a large jubilant procession in the city and paraded the city streets
marking the day.
RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton paid rich tributes to the martyrs by
placing wreaths at Bhuban Mohan Park Shaheed Minar and Rajshahi College
Shaheed Minar followed by scores of political and professional leaders and
many others.
Commissioner of Rajshahi division Noor-Ur-Rahman, Deputy Commissioner SM
Abdul Kader and other administrative officials placed wreaths at Collectorate
Shaheed Minar. DIG of Rajshahi Police Khurshid Hossain, Commissioner of RMP
AKM Hafiz Akhter and SP of Rajshahi Md Shahidullah placed wreaths at Police
Line Shaheed Minar.
Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University Professor Abdus Sobhan and Pro-VCs
Professor Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria accompanied by
teachers, students and officers and staff of the university placed wreaths at
RU Shaheed Minar paying rich tributes to the martyrs.
The day’s programmes also included hoisting of national flag atop all
government, semi-government, private and public buildings, educational and
other institutions, amusement rally, friendly cricket and football
tournaments, reception to the Freedom Fighters (FFs) and screening of
documentary films at different cinema halls and other open places.
A combined march-past by the members of police, Ansar-VDP, fire service,
BNCC, scouts, girl guides, jail guards and students of different educational
institutions and physical display attracted people at district stadium in the
morning.
Commissioner of Rajshahi division Noor-Ur-Rahman hoisted national flag and
took salute of the march-past and witnessed the physical display accompanied
by other high officials concerned.
Competition on arts, rendering patriotic songs and poetry recitation were
also arranged for students of schools and colleges at the district Shishu
Academy aimed at highlighting the significance of the day before the new
generation.
Improved diets were served among the inmates of hospitals, jails, safe
homes, orphanages. Besides, the city’s important visiting spots and amusement
places like Rajshahi University Smrity Sangrahashala, Varendra Research
Museum, Central Zoo and Shishu Park remain open for the visitors throughout
the day.