AL pays homage to Bangabandhu on Independence Day

DHAKA, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League today paid glowing tributes to
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at
his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi here
marking the 49th Independence and National Day.
The surroundings of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi wore a festive look as
a cross section of people including leaders and workers of Awami League, its
associate and likeminded bodies thronged there to pay homage to the architect
of independent Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a
wreath at his portrait there. After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn
silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of
Bangabandhu.
Flanked by central leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also president of
Awami League, laid another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of
her party.
After PM, Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Advocate Fazle Rabbi Miah
also placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.
Awami League advisory council members Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun and
presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Advocate Sahara Khatun and Dr Md
Abdur Razzak, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising
Secretaries Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, AKM Enamul
Haque Shamim, Advocate Md. Misbah Uddin Siraj, and Barrister Mohibul Hassan
Chowdhury (Nowfel), Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Hasan Mahmud,
Office Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Science and Technology Affairs
Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sobur, central executive committee members Iqbal
Hossain Opu, Md. Golam Kabir Rabbani Chinu and Marufa Aktar Popy, were
present on the occasion.
Later, Dhaka City North and South units of AL, Awami Jubo League,
Sechchhasebak League, Jatiya Sramik League, Bangladesh Krishak League, Jubo
Mahila League, Mahila Awami League and Tanti League placed wreaths at the
portrait of Bangabandhu.