Google celebrates Bangladesh Independence Day

DHAKA, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – Leading internet search engine Google

overnight redesigned its home page coinciding with Bangladesh’s Independence

and National Day, hosting temporarily a special doodle depicting the riverine

country’s traditional boats.

Commemorating the country’s declaration of independence from Pakistan in

1971, the doodle features three goods-laden boats in a river in its upper

portion while the lower portion represents Bangladesh’s national flag by

presenting goggle’s background in red-green colour.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates Independence Day in Bangladesh, the South Asian

nation situated on the Bay of Bengal and a deltaic nation with almost 700

rivers flowing through it!” the Google said for putting the special doodle.

On this day in 1971, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, often titled Bangabandhu

(which translates to “friend of Bengal”), signed a declaration that made the

former East Pakistan the sovereign and independent country of Bangladesh with

its own unique language and culture, it said, adding this founding document

followed Bangabandhu’s historic speech, delivered on March 7.

The US multinational technology company also said that a public holiday in

Bangladesh, Independence Day is commemorated with parades, fairs, and

concerts as well as patriotic speeches.

A festive spirit fills the capital city of Dhaka, where the Bangladesh

flag flies proudly, and many government buildings are lit up with the

national colors: green and red, the search engine continued.

The green symbolizes Bangladesh’s abundant flora and the potential of the

nation’s youth while the red circle in the middle of the flag represents the

sun rising over the relatively new and developing country, the Google said.

“Joy Bangla!” the doodle concludes with the slogan.

Google, for the first time in its history, posted a special doodle for

Bangladesh on its 43rd Independence Day in 2013.

It also posted special doodles for some occasions of the country,

including the Begum Rokeya Day and the birthday of the eminent writer Humayun

Ahmed.