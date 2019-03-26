Genocide Day observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – The Genocide Day-2019 was observed in the
city as elsewhere in the country in befitting manner commemorating the brutal
crackdown by Pakistani occupation army on the innocent Bangalees on the black
night of March 25 in 1971.
Rajshahi city corporation (RCC), district administration, educational
institutions and local Awami League (AL) observed the day through elaborate
programmes like lighting candles, placing wreaths at Shaheed Minar and
organizing discussion meeting.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by a large number of
literary and cultural personalities and political leaders and his office
colleagues joined two candle igniting ceremonies and placing floral wreaths
at the portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at
Green Plaza of city bhaban and Rajshahi College.
To mark the day, district administration also held a candle lighting
programme at Hadir more mausoleum where Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader
was present.
Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Khurshid Alam and
Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidullah attended a candle-igniting
programme and observed a one-minute silence on SP office premises, paying
rich tribute to the martyrs of the War of Liberation.
Rajshahi University (RU) observed the day in a befitting manner through
different programmes like candle igniting, placing floral wreaths and
discussion meeting on the campus.
VC Prof Abdus Sobhan, Pro-VCs Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury
Jakaria, Treasurer Prof Mustafizur Rahman Al Arif, Registrar Prof Abdul Bari,
Students Adviser Prof Laila Arjuman Banu and Proctor Prof Lutfor Rahman
joined the programmes.