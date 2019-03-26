Genocide Day observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – The Genocide Day-2019 was observed in the

city as elsewhere in the country in befitting manner commemorating the brutal

crackdown by Pakistani occupation army on the innocent Bangalees on the black

night of March 25 in 1971.

Rajshahi city corporation (RCC), district administration, educational

institutions and local Awami League (AL) observed the day through elaborate

programmes like lighting candles, placing wreaths at Shaheed Minar and

organizing discussion meeting.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by a large number of

literary and cultural personalities and political leaders and his office

colleagues joined two candle igniting ceremonies and placing floral wreaths

at the portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at

Green Plaza of city bhaban and Rajshahi College.

To mark the day, district administration also held a candle lighting

programme at Hadir more mausoleum where Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader

was present.

Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Khurshid Alam and

Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidullah attended a candle-igniting

programme and observed a one-minute silence on SP office premises, paying

rich tribute to the martyrs of the War of Liberation.

Rajshahi University (RU) observed the day in a befitting manner through

different programmes like candle igniting, placing floral wreaths and

discussion meeting on the campus.

VC Prof Abdus Sobhan, Pro-VCs Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury

Jakaria, Treasurer Prof Mustafizur Rahman Al Arif, Registrar Prof Abdul Bari,

Students Adviser Prof Laila Arjuman Banu and Proctor Prof Lutfor Rahman

joined the programmes.