Advance country being imbued with patriotism: PM

DHAKA, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the

children and juveniles to advance the country being imbued with the spirit of

patriotism and the liberation war.

“You’re the future leaders of the country. So you’ll have to take the

country forward by loving it deeply and being imbued with patriotism and the

spirit of the liberation war,” she said.

Extending her heartfelt greetings to the countrymen including the children

as well as the expatriate Bangladeshis on the occasion of the Independence

Day, Sheikh Hasina reiterated her determination to materialise Bangabandhu’s

dream by establishing Bangladesh as the most peaceful, developed and

prosperous country in South Asia.

“We want that you (children) will build Bangladesh as a developed and

prosperous country … we will fulfill Bangabandhu’s dream by establishing

Bangladesh as the most peaceful, developed and prosperous country in South

Asia Insha Allah,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the Independence and National Day-2019

rally of children and juveniles at Bangabandhu National Stadium here this

morning.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Dhaka District Administration

jointly arranged the function.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq and Deputy Commissioner of

Dhaka Md. Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan were present on the occasion.

Sheikh Hasina renewed her call to parents, guardians, teachers and

religious leaders to remain careful in keeping the children out of the

influences of militancy, terrorism and drugs addiction.

She said the government wants to free the country from terrorism,

militancy and drugs abuse. “So I would like to urge the parents, guardians,

teachers and religious leaders to inform the children and juveniles about the

bad impact of militancy, terrorism and drugs abuse and protect them from

those menaces,” she said.

The prime minister said the parents and guardians must remain alert about

where their children go and with whom they develop relations.

On the occasion, Sheikh Hasina distributed prizes among the winners of

nationwide school competitions on singing the national anthem in the correct

melody and rhymes.

