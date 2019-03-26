Advance country being imbued with patriotism: PM

DHAKA, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the
children and juveniles to advance the country being imbued with the spirit of
patriotism and the liberation war.
“You’re the future leaders of the country. So you’ll have to take the
country forward by loving it deeply and being imbued with patriotism and the
spirit of the liberation war,” she said.
Extending her heartfelt greetings to the countrymen including the children
as well as the expatriate Bangladeshis on the occasion of the Independence
Day, Sheikh Hasina reiterated her determination to materialise Bangabandhu’s
dream by establishing Bangladesh as the most peaceful, developed and
prosperous country in South Asia.
“We want that you (children) will build Bangladesh as a developed and
prosperous country … we will fulfill Bangabandhu’s dream by establishing
Bangladesh as the most peaceful, developed and prosperous country in South
Asia Insha Allah,” she said.
The prime minister was addressing the Independence and National Day-2019
rally of children and juveniles at Bangabandhu National Stadium here this
morning.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Dhaka District Administration
jointly arranged the function.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq and Deputy Commissioner of
Dhaka Md. Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan were present on the occasion.
Sheikh Hasina renewed her call to parents, guardians, teachers and
religious leaders to remain careful in keeping the children out of the
influences of militancy, terrorism and drugs addiction.
She said the government wants to free the country from terrorism,
militancy and drugs abuse. “So I would like to urge the parents, guardians,
teachers and religious leaders to inform the children and juveniles about the
bad impact of militancy, terrorism and drugs abuse and protect them from
those menaces,” she said.
The prime minister said the parents and guardians must remain alert about
where their children go and with whom they develop relations.
On the occasion, Sheikh Hasina distributed prizes among the winners of
nationwide school competitions on singing the national anthem in the correct
melody and rhymes.
