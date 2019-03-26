Independence Day being celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 26, 2019 (BSS) – The people of Rangpur are celebrating the

Independence and National Day- 2019 amid festivity and tight security

measures through elaborate programmes here today.

Like elsewhere in the country, the day is being celebrated here with a

fresh pledge for building a developed Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to make independence meaningful for

every citizen.

The district administration, Rangpur City Corporation, Bangladesh

Muktijoddha Sangshad (BMS), Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, other

political parties and dozens of organisations are celebrating the day through

different programmes.

The celebrations began with heralding 31 gun salutes at Police Lines ground

and placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar, Swadhinota Smritistambha

`Arjan’ and monuments of martyred freedom fighters after sunrise.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa first placed wreaths at the

Central Shaheed Minar here at 6 am today.

Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joynul Bari, Deputy Inspector General

(DIG) for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya, Rangpur Metropolitan

Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib,

Police Super Mizanur Rahman placed wreaths at Swadhinota Smritistambha

`Arjan’ and monuments of martyred freedom fighters in the city. Leaders of

AL and its associate bodies, BMS, BNP, Jatiya Party, JASOD, Gano Forum,

Ganatantry Party, Workers Party, BSD, CPB and other political leaders placed

wreaths at the Swadhinota Smritistambha `Arjan’, Central Shaheed Minar and

monuments of martyred freedom fighters.

Leaders of District Corruption Prevention Committee, Rangpur Ainjibi

Samity, Rangpur Chamber, Sommilito Sangskritik Jyote, Rangpur Shahittya

Sangskritik Parishad, Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee, Shilpokola Academy,

Udichhi Shilpi Gosthi, NGOs and other organisations also placed wreaths

there.

The national flag are flying atop all government, semi- government and

private buildings, educational and other institutions and receptions are

being accorded to the freedom fighters and family members of martyred freedom

fighters.

The Divisional Commissioner hoisted national flag and took salute in the

colourful march pasts displayed at Rangpur Stadium at 8 am.

Documentary films are being screened and drawing competitions for children

on independence, sports competitions, cultural functions and discussion

meetings are being organised.

The main streets and roadside islands have been decorated with national

and multi-coloured miniature flags, posters as the government buildings and

buildings of the other important organisations were illuminated.

Shooting, drawing competitions for children on the War of Liberation,

charity football match, cultural functions, prize distribution ceremonies and

discussion meetings are being arranged.

Rangpur Kendra of Bangladesh Betar is airing special programmes and local

dailies, weeklies and online newspapers have published special supplements

glorifying the day.

Special prayers are being offered at all mosques, temples, and other

places of worships and improved diets will be served to inmates of the

hospitals, jails, vagabond centers, ‘Shishu Paribar’ and orphanages.

The day is being observed through daylong programmes at Begum Rokeya

University, Rangpur Medical College, Carmichael College, Begum Rokeya

Government College and all other educational institutions in the city as well

in the district.

The Divisional Commissioner will attend the main discussion and prize

distribution ceremony to be followed by cultural functions to be held tonight

at the Central Shaheed Minar.