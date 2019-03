BRASILIA, March 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair

Bolsonaro on Monday ordered the armed forces to hold “appropriate

commemorations” of the March 1964 military coup — while denying it was a

coup.

“Our president has ordered the Defense Ministry to carry out appropriate

commemorations related to March 31, 1964,” 55 years on, Bolsonaro’s spokesman

Otavio Rego Barros said at Planalto Palace in Brasilia.