14-party demand int’l recognition for ’71 genocide

DHAKA, March 25, 2019 (BSS) – Leaders of the central 14-party alliance today demanded international recognition of the genocide which was started by the Pakistan Army on the night of March 25 in 1971 in Bangladesh.

The 14-party leaders made this demand to the United Nations while they were addressing a rally at the historic Suhrawardy Uddyan in the city this afternoon.

The brutal mass killing unleashed by the Pakistani occupation forces on March 25 in 1971 is more ferocious than any other killing in the world, said the 14-party leaders at the rally. The Pakistani forces carried out the worst killing in the history aided by their anti-Liberation allies like the Jamaat-i- Islami, they said.

“Our struggle is yet to be completed …this struggle will continue, said 14-party spokes person , saying that the BNP and its allies have no right to live in this country as Ziaur Rahman, founder of the BNP, had subverted the spirit of the Liberation War.

“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had declared Independence by uniting the nation through a fierce movement, said Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, the then Pakistani rulers was scared and carried out genocide on the black night on March 25.”

“The killers of 1971 have no right to live in Bangladesh,” said former food minister, Qamrul Islam.

Chaired by Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, the programme was also addressed, among others,by Bangladesher Workers’ Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu, Awami League leader Mofazzal Hossen Chowdhury Maya and Dhaka City South unit Awami League General Secretary Shah-e Alam Murad.

Earlier, the 14-party leaders paid respect at Suhrawardy Uddhyan with floral wreaths to the martyrs of 1971.