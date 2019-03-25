Genocide Day observed in missions abroad

DHAKA, March 25, 2019(BSS)- Bangladesh missions aboard observed the Genocide Day today with due solemnity, in remembrance of the brutal attacks by Pakistani occupational forces on the innocent Bengalis on the black night of March 25 in 1971.

Elaborate programmes were drawn up to observe the day at the Bangladesh Missions in India,Vietnam, Australia and Tashkent, according to messages received here today.

The day’s programmes included reading out messages of the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, observance of one minute silence in the remembrance of the martyrs who had been killed in this day.

A special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members who embraced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

The four national leaders of Bangladesh were also remembered in the munajat, who were brutally killed in Dhaka Central Jail in November 3, 1975.

On the occasion, the Bangladesh Mission in Vietnam displayed a documentary on Genocide along with a discussion.

Bangladesh Mission in Australia staged a liberation war themed stage act named ‘Leave Me Alone’, written by John Martin, and presented by ‘Alapon’, the Sydney based Cultural Society of Bangladeshi’s.

Identical programmes were also organized by the Bangladesh Mission in Tashkhent.

A large number of expatriates, including political leaders and activists, media representatives and eminent citizens, attended the programmes.