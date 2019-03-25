BCB to sell national team’s jersey to create hype of ICC World Cup

DHAKA, March 25, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken a unique initiative to commercially sell the jersey of the national team for the first time in its history in a bid to create hype for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The cricket apex body initially struck a year-long deal with its merchandizing partner, Sports & Sportz Design Bangladesh, to sell Bangladesh Team’s jersey. The deal will come into effect from April 1 but the jersey will go on sale in the market from April 25.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury revealed this in a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur today.

He said that the replica of the jersey will be available on different outlets across the country. But the outlets and the range of the price of the jersey are yet to be fixed.

“The price of the jersey will be fixed in such way so that all can purchase at comparatively cheaper price,” Chowdhury added.

Sports and Sportz Design Bangladesh owner Mehtabuddin Anwar Ahmad Sentu and BCB marketing in-charge Saiful Islam were also present.

“The jersey is expected to go on sale from April 25. For this, we will choose such a brand that has enough outlets across the country to sell the jersey,” Mehtabuddin Anwar Ahmad Sentu said.

He also informed that they will sell the jersey what Bangladesh team will wear in their ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales, slated to begin from May 30.