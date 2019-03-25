Probe report against 9 Gaibandha war crimes accused released

DHAKA, March 25, 2019 (BSS) – The investigation agency of the

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today released its report on probe into the alleged war crimes committed by nine men from Gaibandha in 1971.

The nine accused are: Md Mofazzal Haque Prodhan alias Mofa, 82, Md Sekendar Ali, 66, Md Abdul Karim, 63, Md Ismail Hossain, 70, Md Akram Prodhan, 68, Md Hafizar Rahman, Mohammad Sharif Uddin, 64, Md Samsul Islam Khan, 64, and Md Abdul Mannan, 64. Except the last three, all are behind bars right now.

“We have finalized our report, bringing four charges of crimes against humanity including murder and rape against the accused. The probe was initiated on January 30, 2018 and concluded today. The investigation officer recorded depositions of 29 witnesses,” Md Abdul Hannan Khan, chief coordinator of the agency, told newsmen at the press briefing today.

Khan said the accused committed crimes against humanity from May 10 to December 8, 1971, in different villages under Katabari union under Gobindaganj Police Station in Gaibandha.