Smooth fruit formation predicts bumper mango production

RANGPUR, Mar 25, 2019 (BSS) – Officials of the Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE) are expecting bumper mango production following smooth

formation of tender fruits after massive blooming in Rangpur agriculture

region this season.

“The fruit setting stage is progressing superbly amid favourable climatic

condition giving mango trees eye-catching looks in orchards, gardens and

homesteads,” Horticulture Specialist of the DAE at its regional office here

Khondker Md. Mesbahul Islam said today.

He said the farmers have brought 7,250 hectares of land under mango

cultivation during the current 2018-2019 fiscal and massive blooming amid

favourable climatic condition making the farmers hopeful to get a bumper

production of the fruit this time.

“The farmers cultivated mango on 7,122 hectares of land producing 83,764

tonnes of fruit worth Taka 335 crore during the 2017-2018 fiscal against

7,091 hectares producing 79,667 tonnes worth Taka 320 crore during the 2016-

2017 fiscal in the region,” he said.

The farmers are showing keen interest on commercial basis expanded farming

of mango after getting repeated bumper productions with lucrative price and

excellent profits in recent years in the region.

At this stage, Islam suggested the farmers for proper nursing of their

mango trees and controlling pests’ attacks, if any, like mealy bug with

temperature rise or later by weevil, mango hopper and fruit fly during fruit

formation period for better production.

“The farmers can spray pesticides as per suggestion of field level

agriculture officials at the recommended dose to growing tender mangoes

sometime later if the temperature marks further rise during the fruit

formation process,” Islam added.

In addition to this, he suggested the farmers for spraying fungicides, if

necessary, at the recommended doses during the fruit formation period for

better growth of tender mangoes and to get better size and production.

Talking to BSS, Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office Md

Moniruzzaman said farmers have already taken adequate preparation to take

intensive care of growing tender fruits so that mango could grow in huge

quantity to bring desired profits.

“The farmers are mostly cultivating popular mango varieties like

‘Gopalbhog’, ‘Haribhanga’, ‘Lengra’, ‘Fazlee’, BARI Am-2, BARI Am-4,

‘Nakfazlee’, ‘Khirsapati’, ‘Mohanbhog’, ‘Chyatapori’, ‘Lakhna’ and ‘Amrapali’

in the region,” he added.

Talking to BSS, mango farmers Abdus Salam, Mohammad Ali, Solaiman Ali and

Mubarak Hossain of different villages in Mithapukur and Badarganj upazilas

here expected bumper mango output from their orchards this season.

Regional Additional Director of DAE Md. Shah Alam said if fluctuation in

temperatures, rainfall, attacks by pests and insects and seasonal nor’westers

remained within tolerable limits, formation of mango would be excellent to

yield bumper output this season

“The farmers should contact the field level agriculture officials, experts

and extension workers of the DAE and properly control attacks by hoppers and

other pests on growing tender mangoes for better yield of the fruit,” Alam

added.