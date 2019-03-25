Australia name ex-England bowling coach Cooley for Ashes tour

SYDNEY, March 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australia on Monday appointed ex-England
bowling coach Troy Cooley for their upcoming Ashes series as they bid to win
the urn on away soil for the first time in 18 years.
Meanwhile Adam Griffith, a former head coach of Tasmania and assistant to
national coach Justin Langer at the Western Warriors, takes charge of the
bowlers for the team’s World Cup campaign in England.
Their appointments follow the departure of another former England bowling
coach, David Saker, who quit in February.
Tasmanian Cooley is credited as being a key figure in helping England break
their Ashes drought on home soil in 2005.
He recently coached Australia’s one-day bowlers for an away series win
against India and is currently with the squad in the United Arab Emirates for
their limited-overs clashes against Pakistan.
Cricket Australia’s team performance manager Belinda Clark said Cooley and
Griffith brought a wealth of knowledge and experience.
“We reached out to the coaches working in Australian cricket and received
expressions of interest from a strong field of candidates and through the
process Adam and Troy emerged as the clear standouts for these secondments,”
she said.
“Adam and Troy have extensive coaching experience, which we believe will
help support our players to best prepare and perform in the upcoming
campaigns.”
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was last month appointed as batting
coach for the World Cup. Ex-England player Graeme Hick is Australia’s Test
batting coach.
The World Cup kicks off on May 30 and ends on July 14, while the five-test
Ashes series is in August and September.