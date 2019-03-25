Dry weather likely till tomorrow

DHAKA, March 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that weather would remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country having chances of rain or thunder showers at one or two places over Sylhet division and the region of Cumilla,” said a Met office press release.

Day temperature may rise slightly over the country, while night temperature may rise slightly over northwestern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country during the period.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius in Bhola and Patuakhali, and today minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi and Rajarhat.

The sun sets at 6:11 pm today and rises at 5:58 am tomorrow in the capital.