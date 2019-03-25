Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 25, 2019 (BSS) – The city corporation and district

administration along with different political, sociocultural organizations

and educational institutions chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate

the Independence and National Day here tomorrow with much enthusiasm and

patriotic zeal.

The day’s programmes will begin with heralding of 31 gun salutes at Police

Line and placing floral wreaths at the altar of the city’s Shaheed Miner with

sun rising.

The programmes also include hoisting of national flag atop all government,

semi-government, private and public buildings, institutions, reception to the

Freedom Fighters (FFs) and screening of documentary films at different cinema

halls and other open places.

A combined march-past of the police, ansar-VDP, fire service, BNCC,

scouts, girl guides, jail guards and students of different educational

institutions will be held at district stadium in the morning.

Divisional Commissioner will hoist the national flag and witness the

spectacular march-past and physical display.

At noon, the valiant freedom fighters will be accorded reception at

Shilpakala Academy conference hall.

Sports and discussion will be organized for the women on Riverview

Collectorate School ground in the afternoon.

Art competitions, rendering patriotic songs and poetry recitation will

also be held for the school and college students on the occasion.

Improved diets will be served to the inmates of hospitals, prison, safe homes

and orphanage centres.

Special prayers will be arranged at the city’s mosques after zohr prayers

and different other places of worships, seeking divine blessings for peace

and progress of the nation.

In the afternoon, friendly football matches between different teams will

be held at district stadium marking the day.

Besides, the city’s important tourist spots and places like Rajshahi

University Smrity Sangrahashala, Varendra Research Museum, Central Zoo and

Shishu Park will remain open for the visitors throughout the day.