AL wins two upazilas in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) candidates won both of two upazila chairmen posts in the third phase upazila elections held today in Sadar and Mithapukur upazila parishads in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Returning Officer Syed Enamul Kabir announced unofficial poll results of the two upazila parishads here tonight.

According to unofficially announced results, AL candidate and General Secretary of district unit of Awami Mohila Jubo League Nasima Zaman Boby won chairman post of Sadar upazila parisahd bagging 23,925 votes.

Her nearest rival independent candidate Dr Delwar Hossain got 14,330 votes.

AL candidate Zakir Hossain Sarker won chairman post of Mithapukur upazila parisahd bagging 1,21,561 votes.

His nearest rival independent candidate Mesbahur Rahman Prodhan got 35,801 votes.

With today’s polls, elections in all eight upazila parishads of Rangpur completed and AL bagged seven upazila chairman posts and JaPa candidate won only one post.