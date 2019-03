BANGKOK, March 24, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Thailand’s junta-linked party took a shock lead in the popular vote with nearly all ballots counted, the Election Commission said late Sunday, edging ahead of its pro-democracy rivals in the first election since a 2014 coup.

The Phalang Pracharat party, which wants junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha to return as premier, gained more than 7.3 million votes with 91 percent of votes tallied, according to the EC — nearly half a million more than Pheu Thai.