Teachers-employees call off movement

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – The protesting teachers and employees of non-MPO educational institutions today called off their movement as education minister Dr Dipu Moni assured them of inclusion of their institutions in the government’s monthly payment order (MPO).

In the afternoon, the minister came in front of the Jatiya Press Club where the teachers and employees were waging movement and made the assurance, official sources said.

Dipu said she would help the school and college level teachers and employees make an appointment with the prime minister to present their demands.

Today was the fourth consecutive days of the non-MPO teachers and employees movement.

Dipu Moni said monthly pay order (MPO) inclusion for the teachers and employees at primary level will be announced within a month.

“We are trying to announce the inclusion of MPO for teachers and employees as early as possible. Application verification for the process is at final stage,” she told the protesting teachers-employees.

The minister said they could realize the woes and miseries of the teachers and employees.