Japanese SEZ on 1,000 acres of land in Narayanganj

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – Japanese Economic Zone is being set up at Araihazar in Narayanganj on some 1,000 acres of land where Japan’s famed Sumitomo Corporation would work as its developer.

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) has already acquired 500 acres of land while another chunk of 500 acres of land were handed over to BEZA by the Narayanganj district administration today.

Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj Rabbi Mia handed over the land to General Manager (investment development) of BEZA M Moniruzzaman at a simple ceremony held at the BEZA office in the capital, said a press release.

Member of Parliament from Narayanganj-2 constituency M Nazrul Islam Babu, BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdury and Deputy Commissioner Rabbi Mia, were present, among others.

Executive Chairman of BEZA Paban Chowdhury said that establishing Japanese Economic Zone is a ‘milestone’ and a historic event for BEZA as it has undertaken various plans to set up the Zone on G to G basis.

He also hoped that the investors at the Japanese Economic Zone would set up planned and environment-friendly industries.

Lauding the operations of BEZA, Nazrul Islam Babu said through establishment of this SEZ, planned industrialization would be ensured side by side many new employment opportunities would be created.