Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – Stocks closed on Sunday of the week with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

The falling major sectors were bank and insurance. A total of 154 securities of the large-cap group moved down due to lower activities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 58.07 points down at 5,512.08. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 2.60 points down at 1,281.84 and with 20.74 points down at 1,972.26.

The daily trade fell to 7.19 crore shares from Thursday’s 7.29 crore shares and the day’s trade value at DSE decreased to Taka 354.35 crore from Taka 390.99 crore of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day’s 345 securities, prices of 135 securities closed higher against 154 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were JMISMDL, Kay & Que, ICBEPMF1S1, Aziz Pipes and Legacy Foot. The major losing companies were Bank Asia, Rupali Life, BRAC Bank, MERCINS and Dhaka Insurance.

Brac Bank topped the turnover list followed by UPGDCL, Dutch Bangla Bank, GP and BATBC. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 220.01 points down at 16,888.88.

At CSE, 246 issues were traded. Of those, 61 closed higher and 150 closed lower when 35.09 lakh shares worth Taka 10.49 crore changed hands.