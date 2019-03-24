Comprehensive steps for uplift of erstwhile enclave women

RANGPUR, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – The government has taken comprehensive

steps for inclusive development of women living in erstwhile enclaves to

improve their living standard and empowerment on way to attain the

sustainable development goals.

Government officials said this at a certificate distribution function

arranged by Fulbari Upazila Women Affairs’ Office on Rest House ground in

Fulbari upazila town of Kurigram district on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, the Department of Women Affairs organised a 45-day ‘Union level

training course for 205 women of erstwhile Dashiarchhara enclave on Basic ICT

Literacy and Improving Living Standard of Women’ at the same venue.

The women received training on basic ICT Literacy, computer, primary

healthcare, cleanliness, personal hygiene, hygienic sanitation, prevention of

trafficking of women and children, creating social awareness against child

marriage, dowry and domestic violence, women empowerment and related issues

in the training course.

Director (Joint Secretary) of the Department of Women Affairs Md. Ataur

Rahman attended the function and distributed certificates among the

participating women as the chief guest.

Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masuma Arefin presided over the function

moderated by Kurigram District Women Affairs’ Officer Mrs. Shahana Akhter.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Sultan Pervin, Fulbari upazila Chairman

Nazir Hossain, Programme Director of the Department of Women Affairs Al Amin

Bhuiyan, trainees Amily Akhter Kakon and Parboti Rani Roy, among others

addressed.

Deputy Commissioner Sultana Pervin said the government has already

implemented massive infrastructural uplifts since 2015 totally changing

livelihoods and standard of living of all people, including women, living in

former enclaves.

Besides, the government has established educational institutions,

provided houses to homeless people, set up tube wells, sanitary latrines,

distributed assistance among the former enclave people for improving

livelihoods and living standard.

“The present government is now implementing more development programmes

in former enclaves also for mainstreaming the women living there with the

national economy by ensuring their faster development,” Sultana added.

The chief guest suggested the trainee women of the erstwhile enclave for

properly utilising the knowledge they acquired from the training and

assistance being provided by the government under various programmes to

improve their living standard.

Later, he distributed certificates among 205 participating educated

women of erstwhile Dashiarchhara enclave on the occasion.