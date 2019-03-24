Comprehensive steps for uplift of erstwhile enclave women

RANGPUR, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – The government has taken comprehensive
steps for inclusive development of women living in erstwhile enclaves to
improve their living standard and empowerment on way to attain the
sustainable development goals.
Government officials said this at a certificate distribution function
arranged by Fulbari Upazila Women Affairs’ Office on Rest House ground in
Fulbari upazila town of Kurigram district on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier, the Department of Women Affairs organised a 45-day ‘Union level
training course for 205 women of erstwhile Dashiarchhara enclave on Basic ICT
Literacy and Improving Living Standard of Women’ at the same venue.
The women received training on basic ICT Literacy, computer, primary
healthcare, cleanliness, personal hygiene, hygienic sanitation, prevention of
trafficking of women and children, creating social awareness against child
marriage, dowry and domestic violence, women empowerment and related issues
in the training course.
Director (Joint Secretary) of the Department of Women Affairs Md. Ataur
Rahman attended the function and distributed certificates among the
participating women as the chief guest.
Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masuma Arefin presided over the function
moderated by Kurigram District Women Affairs’ Officer Mrs. Shahana Akhter.
Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Sultan Pervin, Fulbari upazila Chairman
Nazir Hossain, Programme Director of the Department of Women Affairs Al Amin
Bhuiyan, trainees Amily Akhter Kakon and Parboti Rani Roy, among others
addressed.
Deputy Commissioner Sultana Pervin said the government has already
implemented massive infrastructural uplifts since 2015 totally changing
livelihoods and standard of living of all people, including women, living in
former enclaves.
Besides, the government has established educational institutions,
provided houses to homeless people, set up tube wells, sanitary latrines,
distributed assistance among the former enclave people for improving
livelihoods and living standard.
“The present government is now implementing more development programmes
in former enclaves also for mainstreaming the women living there with the
national economy by ensuring their faster development,” Sultana added.
The chief guest suggested the trainee women of the erstwhile enclave for
properly utilising the knowledge they acquired from the training and
assistance being provided by the government under various programmes to
improve their living standard.
Later, he distributed certificates among 205 participating educated
women of erstwhile Dashiarchhara enclave on the occasion.