UN to raise 1971 Pakistani genocide in int’l forum, Adama Dieng tells PM

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – The United Nations (UN) will raise the issue
of Pakistani genocide in Bangladesh in 1971 in the international forum,
visiting UN Under Secretary General and Special Advisor on Prevention of
Genocide Adama Dieng said today.
“Though some countries may oppose, we will raise the issue of Pakistani
genocide in Bangladesh during the liberation war in the international forum,”
he said while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her
office here this morning.
After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.
The premier recalled that the Pakistani occupation forces launched the
genocide in Bangladesh on March 25 in 1971.
“Over three million people were killed and two lakh mothers and sisters
violated by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators,”
she said.
In this regard, Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman rehabilitated the mothers and sisters who were violated during
the liberation war.
The press secretary said the prime minister and the UN under secretary
general discussed the Rohingya issue.
He said Adama Dieng described the Myanmar’s atrocities on the Rohingyas as
a genocide and renewed the UN’s strong support to Bangladesh on the issue.
“The perpetrators of the genocide must be brought to justice,” Adama Dieng
said.
The UN under secretary general urged the international community to put
more pressure on Myanmar to bring back its nationals from Bangladesh.
“Bangladesh cannot solve the (Rohingya) problem alone and the international
community should mount more pressure on Myanmar to solve it,” he said.
Adama Dieng said the UN wants repatriation of the Rohingyas to their
homeland of Rakhaine state, and a peaceful and inclusive society builds up
there.
The UN under secretary general highly praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
for giving shelter to over one million Rohingyas in Bangladesh. “You’ve
opened the door widely for the Rohingyas,” he said.
In this connection, the prime minister said the Rohingyas outnumbered the
local people of Cox’s Bazar. “As a result, the local people are suffering a
lot,” she said.
Highlighting various steps for the welfare of the Rohingyas, Sheikh Hasina
said the government is developing an island named Bhashanchar for their
temporary shelter.
The prime minister thanked the international community for extending their
helping hand on the Rohingya issue.
While talking about the issue of terrorism and militancy, she said few
incidents took place in the country, but the government tackled those in iron
hand.
