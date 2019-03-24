UN to raise 1971 Pakistani genocide in int’l forum, Adama Dieng tells PM

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – The United Nations (UN) will raise the issue

of Pakistani genocide in Bangladesh in 1971 in the international forum,

visiting UN Under Secretary General and Special Advisor on Prevention of

Genocide Adama Dieng said today.

“Though some countries may oppose, we will raise the issue of Pakistani

genocide in Bangladesh during the liberation war in the international forum,”

he said while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her

office here this morning.

After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

The premier recalled that the Pakistani occupation forces launched the

genocide in Bangladesh on March 25 in 1971.

“Over three million people were killed and two lakh mothers and sisters

violated by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators,”

she said.

In this regard, Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman rehabilitated the mothers and sisters who were violated during

the liberation war.

The press secretary said the prime minister and the UN under secretary

general discussed the Rohingya issue.

He said Adama Dieng described the Myanmar’s atrocities on the Rohingyas as

a genocide and renewed the UN’s strong support to Bangladesh on the issue.

“The perpetrators of the genocide must be brought to justice,” Adama Dieng

said.

The UN under secretary general urged the international community to put

more pressure on Myanmar to bring back its nationals from Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh cannot solve the (Rohingya) problem alone and the international

community should mount more pressure on Myanmar to solve it,” he said.

Adama Dieng said the UN wants repatriation of the Rohingyas to their

homeland of Rakhaine state, and a peaceful and inclusive society builds up

there.

The UN under secretary general highly praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

for giving shelter to over one million Rohingyas in Bangladesh. “You’ve

opened the door widely for the Rohingyas,” he said.

In this connection, the prime minister said the Rohingyas outnumbered the

local people of Cox’s Bazar. “As a result, the local people are suffering a

lot,” she said.

Highlighting various steps for the welfare of the Rohingyas, Sheikh Hasina

said the government is developing an island named Bhashanchar for their

temporary shelter.

The prime minister thanked the international community for extending their

helping hand on the Rohingya issue.

While talking about the issue of terrorism and militancy, she said few

incidents took place in the country, but the government tackled those in iron

hand.

