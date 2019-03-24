Gauhati University VC calls on DU VC

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – Vice- Chancellor (VC) of Gauhati University,

India Professor Dr. Mridul Hazarika called on Dhaka University (DU) VC Prof.

Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman here today.

DU Pharmacy Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. SM Abdur Rahman, Pharmaceutical

Chemistry Department Chairperson Prof. Dr. Md. Khalid Hossain and Prof. Dr.

Md. Abdur Rashid were present on this occasion.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of joint

collaboration of academic and research programmes between the University of

Dhaka and Gauhati University, India.

They exchanged information about academic and research activities of their

respective university.

Gauhati University VC is now on a visit to Bangladesh to attend an

international workshop on Development of Novel Antibiotics to Tackle

Antimicrobial Resistance. DU Pharmaceutical Chemistry Department organised

the workshop.