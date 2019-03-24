Farmers urged to cultivate drought tolerant wheat

RAJSHAHI, March 24, 2019 (BSS)-Scientists and researchers here have urged the grassroots farmers to bring more lands under the cultivation of drought tolerant and blast resistant wheat variety in the region to boost its yield.

They mentioned that substantial and sustainable boosting of both acreage and yield of wheat is very important for food security in the present water-stressed condition.

Promotion of BARI Gom 28 and BARI Gom 30, both are blast resistant and drought tolerant, can be the vital means of boosting yield of the cereal crop.

The scientists revealed this while addressing a farmers’ field day and crop-cutting ceremony titled “Heat and Drought tolerant and Blast Resistant Wheat Variety Production in Drought-prone area” at Shahapur under Charghat upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

Regional Station of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI) hosted the programme with financial support from Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).

More than 100 farmers both males and females joined the programme.

BARC Executive Chairman Dr Kabir Ikramul Haque addressed the meeting as chief guest while its Member Director Dr Sheikh Boktier and Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Shamsul Haque spoke as special guests with BWMRI Principal Scientific Officer Dr Ilias Hossain in the chair.

Senior Scientific Officers Dr Abdullah Al Mamun and Dr Khandaker Habibul Alam also spoke.