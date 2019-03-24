World Tuberculosis Day today

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – The World Tuberculosis (TB) Day-2019 is being observed in the country today like elsewhere in the globe to create awareness against the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB disease and mobilize political and social commitments to eliminate it globally.

This year’s TB Day theme is “it’s time to pledge for building Tuberculosis-Free Bangladesh”.

World TB Day is observed every year on March 24 to create awareness and support world-wide efforts to eliminate tuberculosis.

This annual event commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes TB.

Marking the Day, National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTP) of Directorate General and Health Service (DGHS), along with private organization BRAC have chalked out elaborate programmes including- rallies, processions, discussions, seminars and display of documentaries in the district towns and city corporation areas to observe the day.

According to the NTP data, a total of 2,67,276 tuberculosis patients were detected in 2018 across the country which is being treated under government facilities.

Of them, 11,352 TB children have been detected under the age of 15 years.

Currently, Tuberculosis control activities are underway in the country through 200 genetic experts’ machines and additional 76 machines will be added to this end to eliminate the disease.