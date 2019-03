Death toll in Mali village attack hits 115: officials

BAMAKO, March 23, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – An attack by traditional Dogon hunters on a Fulani village in central Mali Saturday killed more than 115 people, said local officials, doubling an earlier toll.

“The new toll is 115 dead” in the village of Ogossagou, said Cheick Harouna Sankare, mayor of nearby Ouenkoro. The governor of Bankass district, Boubacar Kane, also said the “provisional toll” was 115.