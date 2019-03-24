Fire at paper warehouse in city under control

DHAKA, March 23, 2019 (BSS) – A fire that broke out at a paper warehouse at Shahid Nagar in Lalbagh area of Old Dhaka tonight is now under control as seven units of fire service have rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

The fire originated at the warehouse at 9.40 pm, a duty officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room told BSS.

Being informed, seven units of fire service and civil defense have rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze around 10.30pm, he added.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.