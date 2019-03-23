Rowshan Ershad nominated as deputy opposition leader in JS

DHAKA, Mar 23, 2019 (BSS) – Begum Rowshan Ershad has been nominated as the

Deputy Leader of the opposition in Jatiya Sangsad (JS), after removal of GM

Quader from this post.

The decision has been taken according to article 20(1)K of party’s

constitution. A proposal has already been sent to the Speaker to take

necessary measures to this end, party sources said.

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman and Leader of the main Opposition in Parliament

HM Ershad removed JP co-chairman GM Quader from his post yesterday.