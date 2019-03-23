Saifuzzaman for enhancing OIC collaboration to tackle Islamophobia

DHAKA, March 23, 2019 (BSS) – Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury called for enhancing OIC collaboration within the umbrella of the UN to tackle the menace of terrorism and Islamophobia and said interfaith harmony can help stop hatred against Muslims in non-Muslim countries.

He was addressing an emergency meeting organised by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) executive committee on Friday in Istanbul on terrorist attacks on Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15, said a press release received here today.

The meeting was convened and chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the current Chair of OIC Summit. OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousuf Al Othaimeen attended the session. Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters attended the session at the invitation of Turkey as a guest of honour.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a statement before the meeting highlighting the importance of collective efforts by OIC to tackle this menace of terrorism and Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims in non Muslim countries.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury condemned the terrorist attacks and expressed solidarity with Muslim community in New Zealand.

He mentioned that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just after Liberation led the country with adoption of a constitution with clear provisions for coexistence of all religions, colors and creed.

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is following a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism in its all forms and manifestations, the minister stated in his statement, he added.

He also delineated the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state in Myanmar who took shelter in Bangladesh and the government of Bangladesh accommodated them despite resource constraints.