IS ‘caliphate’ totally eliminated: Syria force

BAGHOUZ, Syria, March 23, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Kurdish-led forces pronounced
the death of the Islamic State group’s nearly five-year-old “caliphate”
Saturday after flushing out diehard jihadists from their very last bastion in
eastern Syria.
“Syrian Democratic Forces declare total elimination of so-called caliphate
and 100 percent territorial defeat of ISIS,” spokesman Mustefa Bali said in a
statement.
He said the SDF had taken full control of Baghouz, a small village on the
Euphrates where diehard jihadists made a bloody last stand.
Fighters from the US-backed Kurdish-Arab alliance raised their yellow flag
in Baghouz early Saturday to celebrate the landmark victory.