FM mourns loss of lives in China explosion

Dhaka, March 23, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, MP

today expressed his heartfelt condolences at the loss of valuable lives in an

explosion at Yancheng in China.

In a message written to Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of

China, Bangladesh foreign minister said “we are deeply saddened to learn

about the tragic accident resulting in many deaths and heavy casualties.”

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the Chinese Foreign Minister and

the friendly people of China as well as to the members of the bereaved

families for their irreparable loss.

Dr Momen wished a speedy recovery of those who had been injured during the

explosion.

Mentioning the Government of the People’s Republic of China as a close

partner, he gave assurance to stand by the government and the people of China

at this difficult time.