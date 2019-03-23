FM mourns loss of lives in China explosion

Dhaka, March 23, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, MP
today expressed his heartfelt condolences at the loss of valuable lives in an
explosion at Yancheng in China.
In a message written to Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of
China, Bangladesh foreign minister said “we are deeply saddened to learn
about the tragic accident resulting in many deaths and heavy casualties.”
He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the Chinese Foreign Minister and
the friendly people of China as well as to the members of the bereaved
families for their irreparable loss.
Dr Momen wished a speedy recovery of those who had been injured during the
explosion.
Mentioning the Government of the People’s Republic of China as a close
partner, he gave assurance to stand by the government and the people of China
at this difficult time.