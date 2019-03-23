Sporadic rain likely over country until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, March 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or

squally wind at a few places over the country in 24 hours as of 9 am

tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna,

Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at some isolated

places,” said a met office press release here this morning.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere

over the country, the release added.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country during the

period.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 36.5 degrees Celsius at

Ishurdi in Rajshahi division and today’s minimum temperature was 18.0 degrees

Celsius at Rajarhat in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:11 pm today and rises at 6:00 am tomorrow in the capital.