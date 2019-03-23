RU memorials carry hallmark of War of Independence

RAJSHAHI, March 23, 2019 (BSS)-Apart from its pioneering achievement in

education and research, Rajshahi University (RU), the second largest varsity

of the country, had played a historic role in the struggle for an independent

Bangladesh.

During the independence war, RU teachers, officials and students carried

out a very tough fight to free the country from enemies. The Shabash

Bangladesh Chhattar, martyr archives, mass grave, and tombs of Dr.

Shamsuzzoha, Sukhrojjon Samaddar, Meer Abdul Qaiyum and Shaheed Habibur

Rahman and presence of existing freedom fighters make it glorious one.

After its establishment in 1953, one year into the Great Language

Movement, the RU has been vociferous in all national issues.

The students and teachers of RU have always been conscious to resist all

injustices. They never lag behind to play vital roles in different democratic

movements.

For instance, their movement for the cancellation of the report of disputed

education commission of 1962, mass uprising of 1969 for democracy and above

all active participation in the war of liberation in 1971 are remarkable in

the history of our country.

The RU’s contribution to independence war began from the massive movement

in 1969 that aimed at protesting the illegal and unlawful tyranny of the

Pakistani government.

Since then the students of this university became furious. On February 18,

1969 the students of the university brought out a protest procession. As the

police taking preparation to shoot at the procession, the proctor and

professor of the chemistry department Dr. Shamsuzzoha laid down his life to

save the students from the attacking police. Dr Zoha is the country’s first

martyred intellectual.

Besides, three other teachers of RU embraced martyrdom to free the country

from Pak army in liberation war in 1971. The martyred teachers are Prof. Meer

Abdul Qaiyum of psychology department, Prof. Shukhranjon Samaddar of language

department and Prof. Habibur Rahman of department of mathematics.

Earlier On 14 April in 1971, the Pakistani military entered the university

campus. They first stationed their headquarters at the Rajshahi University

guesthouse Juberi Bhavan. Later, they shifted headquarters to Dr. Zoha hall

which was used as a concentration camp until Pak retreat on December 18

night, 1971.

All the freedom loving and peace loving people were whisked away by the

army and their collaborators and kept into Zoha hall for tortured to death.

From the RU base, the Pakistani army led their destructive activities in

nearby areas of the city.

To pay tribute and recall contribution of these martyrs, the university

authorities set up several monuments and a museum on the campus.

In 1972 the authorities established Shaheed Smriti Sangrashala which is the

first museum of the country on the liberation war. After independence, on

April 23, 1972 a mass grave was discovered which was the largest in the

country.

Later in 2003, the university authorities built a mass graveyard monument

to pay respect to the martyrs on the east side of the campus.

Though Dr. Shamsuzzoha’s graveyard is well decorated and located in front

of the administrative building, Rajshahi University, many unsung heroes have

no memorials on the campus.