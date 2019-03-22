DUCSU executive body to take charge tomorrow

DHAKA, March 22, 2019 (BSS) – The newly-elected 25-mmeber executive body the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) led by Vice President Nurul Haque Nur will take charges tomorrow.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor and DUCSU President Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will chair the function at DUCSU Bhaban at 11 am, Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani told BSS.

He said thirteen-member executive bodies of 18 residential hall unions will also take charges.

Provosts of the halls will chair the meetings as the president of respective hall union, Rabbani said.

A total of 25 leaders of DUCSU and 234 hall union representatives were elected after a gap of 28 years. The last poll was held in 1990.