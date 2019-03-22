Fire breaks out at 22-storied building in city

DHAKA, March 22, 2019 (BSS) – A fire broke out at a 22-storied building ‘Biswas Builders’ in city’s New Market area tonight while five units of fire service have rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

“Fire broke out at the multi-storied building at 10.50 pm. Being informed, five units of Fire Service and Civil Defence have rushed to the spot,” Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Md Forhad told BSS.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and no causality has been reported so far, he added.