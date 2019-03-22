Shirin for raising children in line with Bangabandhu’s ideology

DHAKA, March 22, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today urged all to raise the children in line with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a better future for the nation.

“If the children know the life and works of Bangabandhu well then patriotism will grow among them helping the country to become a prosperous one. I urge all to foster their child in line with Bangabandhu’s ideology,” she said.

She made the call at the inaugural session of an Art Competition and Art Camp arranged for the children marking the 99th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu by Parliament Members’ Club at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.

With Parliament Members Club’ president ASM Feroz, MP, in the chair, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and Parliament Members’ Club General Secretary AB Tajul Islam spoke as special guests.

Later, the Speaker distributed prizes among the winners.