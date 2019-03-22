Quader now out of danger: Physicians

DHAKA, March 22, 2019 (BSS) – Physical condition of Obaidul Quader, road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary, who is now undergoing treatment at a Singaporean hospital, is improving gradually and he is now stated to be out of danger, said physicians.

“Quader’s physical condition is now out of danger following a successful bypass surgery. IOBP machine has been removed from body and all other parameters remained well,” BSMMU director Professor Abu Nasar Rizvi, who is coordinating his treatment, briefed the family and others at Mount Elizabeth Hospital lobby.

Rizvi said the minister will be shifted to a cabin within three-four days, according to a press release of road transport and bridges ministry issued here today.

On Wednesday, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy, a member of the medical board, conducted the Awami League general secretary’s surgery.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Bridges Division Senior Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore Mostafizur Rahman, leaders of Awami League and Quader’s family members were present at the conference.