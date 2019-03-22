PM for integrated effort to stabilise global temperature

DHAKA, March 22, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said an integrated effort is necessary to stabilize global temperature.

In a message on the occasion of the ‘World Meteorological Day-2019, she said the interaction between the sun and the earth plays a vital role in maintaining the earth’s energy balance and at the same time it helps drive the entire water cycle and climate system.

“In this context, I think that the theme of this year of the day ‘The Sun, the Earth and the Weather’ is very significant,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said nowadays, the frequency and intensity of extreme events such as cyclones, thunderstorms, floods, droughts, heat and cold waves and the sea level rise are showing unusual characters all over the world.

“In this context, science based weather, climate information, future scenario generation, daily, seasonal, short and long-range forecasting and their timely delivery to the end users are very important, Bangladesh Meteorological Department can play a vital role in these areas through conveyance of quality services,” she added.

The premier said the Sun is the heart of our solar system and keeps our planet warm enough for living things to thrive. For over 4.5 billion years, the sun has been the driving force behind weather and climate and life on Earth, she added.

National Meteorological and Hydrological Services provide expertise and services both to harness the power of the sun and to protect us from it, she said adding this includes weather observations and forecasts, as well as monitoring of atmospheric greenhouse gases, ultraviolet radiation, aerosols and ozone and their consequent effects on people, climate, air, water and marine and terrestrial life.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that the upgrading of weather services and continuous development of an effective early warning system will help us reduce the losses of lives and properties from natural disasters.