Navy ships to remain open for all on Independence Day

DHAKA, March 22, 2019, (BSS) – Bangladesh Naval will remain its ships open for all to visit on the Independence Day and National Day-2019.

Bangladesh Naval vessels will remain open for all at the selected river ports of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Mongla and Chandpur at the time from 2 pm to 6 pm, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The places where the ships will be kept are Dhaka Sadarghat, Naval Jetty of New Mooring Chattogram, BIWTA Rocket Ghat of Khulna, Digraj Naval Barth of Mongla and BIWTA Ghat of Chandpur.