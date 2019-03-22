Momen for strengthening South-South Cooperation

DHAKA, March 22, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called upon the world leaders to strengthen the South-South Cooperation to meet the growing global challenges and sustain the graduation of the least developed countries (LDCs) to the developing ones.

The Bangladesh foreign minister made the call while addressing the BAPA+40, the Second High-level United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation, held in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina on March 20-22, said a press release of the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

While speaking at the panel discussion on Thursday, Momen stressed exchanging expertise and best practices of the countries under South-South Corporation in ICT, agriculture and commerce sectors, climate change, disaster management, poverty reduction and food security.

Highlighting the different successes of Bangladesh achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said a South-South Knowledge and Innovation Centre could be established in Dhaka and institutional structure of South-South Cooperation should be strengthened aiming to face the challenges of fourth industrial revolution.

The foreign minister underscored the need for exchanging ICT knowledge with the South-South countries and strengthening financial institutions of these countries.

Dr Momen was co-chair of the interactive panel discussion titled ‘Comparative advantages and opportunities of South-South cooperation sharing of experiences, best practices and success stories’ on the first day of the meeting.