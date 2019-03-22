SME fair draws huge crowd on weekend

DHAKA, March 22, 2019 (BSS) – The National Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Fair-2019 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city witnessed a large number of visitors today.

Majority of visitors crowded the stalls displaying home appliances, boutiques and food items while traders are happy over the rising trend of visitors coming from different parts of the capital and its adjacent areas.

Talking to BSS, many exhibitors expressed satisfactions over the Friday’s crowd as their sale was not good as per their expectation on the previous days.

Shahdat Hossain Minto, Director of the PHI Tex BD, expressed his satisfaction over the sale in the fair since he has already sold all of his goods and received a number of orders.

“Some buyers of the USA have bought my all products. We have actually come here for creating market of our handicrafts. But all products have been sold,” he added.

Sonia Sakin, owner of the Sonia Boutique House, said a good number of buyers are visiting the fair ground and today’s sale is better than that on the previous days. “Due to different problems, including student strike, our sale was not good. But today, the sale is better than the previous days.”

SM Shaheen Anwar, deputy managing director of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation, said a good number of visitors are coming to the fairground everyday, but today, their number has broken all the previous records.

“Actually, the fair is not only for selling. Through the fair, participants can gather knowledge about the interests of the customers,” he added.

The week-long fair began at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city on March 16 for bringing the local small and medium entrepreneurs under a single square of roof.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated the fair where a total of 280 SME entrepreneurs, including 188 women entrepreneurs, are exhibiting their products including jute, agriculture and leather products, electric and electrical items, light engineering products, handicrafts and plastic and synthetic items.

SME Foundation extended the duration of the fair by one day. So, the fair will be closed on March 23.