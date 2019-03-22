Dozens dead in Islamist attack in Burkina Faso: HRW

ABIDJAN, March 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – An offensive by Islamists in northern

Burkina Faso has left dozens of civilians dead and forced tens of thousands

to flee their homes, Human Rights Watch said Friday.

“Atrocities by Islamist armed groups in Burkina Faso’s northern Sahel

region and by security forces during counterterrorism operations have left

scores dead and created widespread fear and displacement,” the group said in

a 62-page report.

“The violence has forced tens of thousands of villagers to flee since early

2019,” it said.

“Scores of people have been murdered in what amounts to a dramatic

deterioration in the rights situation in northern Burkina Faso,” said Corinne

Dufka, Sahel director at Human Rights Watch

“Villagers are living in fear as both armed Islamists and government forces

have demonstrated utter disregard for human life.”

More than 100,000 people have been displaced in the poor former French

colony, over half of them since the start of 2019, officials have said.

Around 4.3 million people have been driven from their homes in the

worsening violence that has engulfed the entire Sahel region, including one

million over the past year, according to UN humanitarian officials.

Jihadist groups have gained ground in central Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger,

while Chad is battling unrest on its borders.

Since 2015, more than 300 people have been killed, typically in hit-and-run

raids, and the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou has been hit three times.