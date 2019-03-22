Racial discrimination free society building stressed

RANGPUR, Mar 22, 2019 (BSS) – Leaders of the Harijan and Dalits communities
have stressed on comprehensive efforts to build a society free from racial
discriminations with equal rights of all citizens.
They made the observations at the programme arranged at Katchari Bazar zero
point in the city on Thursday in observance of the International Day for the
Elimination of Racial Discrimination-2019.
The District Advocacy Platform of the Network of Non-mainstreamed
Marginalised Communities (NNMC) Foundation organised the human chain
programme aiming at attaining equal rights of the Harijan, Dalits and
deprived communities.
Presided over by President of the District Advocacy Platform of NNMC
Foundation Monilal Das, its Liaison Officer Sultana Afrin, General Secretary
of its Sadar Upazila Platform Ujjal Chakraborty, Harijan community leaders
Rabi Das, Taposh Das and Deepak Das addressed the programme.
The speakers called for ensuring equal rights, dignity and opportunities
for the Harijan and Dalits community people to establish their equal human
and social rights like all other citizens.
They demanded for equal rights to sit in tea stalls, hotels and
restaurants, stopping misbehave with them in hospitals, hats, bazaars and
shops and ensure their rights to inclusive education in all mainstream
educational institutions.
Taposh Das thanked the present government for taking decisions of keeping
admission quota in educational institutions, service quota for educated
Harijan and Dalits people and their access to social safety-net programmes.
Rabi Das called for ensuring equal job opportunities, proper implementation
of their fixed service quota and stopping attitude of showing disrespect and
disparity toward them for their profession, caste or creed.
Later, the leaders of the District Advocacy Platform of NNMC Foundation
submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding for taking
necessary steps to bring an end to their racial discrimination, social
deprivation and neglect.