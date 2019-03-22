Racial discrimination free society building stressed

RANGPUR, Mar 22, 2019 (BSS) – Leaders of the Harijan and Dalits communities

have stressed on comprehensive efforts to build a society free from racial

discriminations with equal rights of all citizens.

They made the observations at the programme arranged at Katchari Bazar zero

point in the city on Thursday in observance of the International Day for the

Elimination of Racial Discrimination-2019.

The District Advocacy Platform of the Network of Non-mainstreamed

Marginalised Communities (NNMC) Foundation organised the human chain

programme aiming at attaining equal rights of the Harijan, Dalits and

deprived communities.

Presided over by President of the District Advocacy Platform of NNMC

Foundation Monilal Das, its Liaison Officer Sultana Afrin, General Secretary

of its Sadar Upazila Platform Ujjal Chakraborty, Harijan community leaders

Rabi Das, Taposh Das and Deepak Das addressed the programme.

The speakers called for ensuring equal rights, dignity and opportunities

for the Harijan and Dalits community people to establish their equal human

and social rights like all other citizens.

They demanded for equal rights to sit in tea stalls, hotels and

restaurants, stopping misbehave with them in hospitals, hats, bazaars and

shops and ensure their rights to inclusive education in all mainstream

educational institutions.

Taposh Das thanked the present government for taking decisions of keeping

admission quota in educational institutions, service quota for educated

Harijan and Dalits people and their access to social safety-net programmes.

Rabi Das called for ensuring equal job opportunities, proper implementation

of their fixed service quota and stopping attitude of showing disrespect and

disparity toward them for their profession, caste or creed.

Later, the leaders of the District Advocacy Platform of NNMC Foundation

submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding for taking

necessary steps to bring an end to their racial discrimination, social

deprivation and neglect.