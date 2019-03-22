Bangabandhu will live in people’s mind forever

RAJSHAHI, March 22, 2019 (BSS)- Academics and professional leaders have
observed that the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman would remain in the people’s mind forever.
Recalling the greatest contribution of Bangabandhu to the independence
of Bangladesh, they mentioned that the fugitive convicted killers of
Bangabandhu and his family members will not go unpunished.
All the fugitive convicts will be brought back to the country and
according executed on this soil so that none can dare to commit such types of
heinous crimes again.
They came up with the observation while addressing a meeting after
visiting the ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ at the ground floor of City Bhaban here on
Thursday.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) authority installed the Bangabandhu
Corner recently for giving an in depth idea about the life, works and
sacrifice of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the
public in general.
The corner has been enriched with Bangabandhu’s portrait, historic
speech of 7th March, photograph of all life and more than 200 books on life
and works of Bangabandhu.
Former Vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof AAMS Arefin Siddiqui
addressed the meeting as focal person with city Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton
in the chair.
President of Kabikunjo Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik and its general secretary
Ariful Haque Kumar and former students’ adviser of Rajshahi University Prof
Golam Sabbir Sattar Tapu also spoke on the occasion.
Prof Arefin Siddiqui said all people irrespective of political
affiliation must follow the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman. The people should also listen the speeches of Bangabandhu
minutely.
“Apart from a few anti-liberation thugs, the whole nation under the
leadership of Bangabandhu fought and brought independence of the country and
that’s why the Bangalee nation embraced him as their closest one,
affectionately decorating him with the honor of Bangabandhu,” he said.