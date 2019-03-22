Bangabandhu will live in people’s mind forever

RAJSHAHI, March 22, 2019 (BSS)- Academics and professional leaders have

observed that the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman would remain in the people’s mind forever.

Recalling the greatest contribution of Bangabandhu to the independence

of Bangladesh, they mentioned that the fugitive convicted killers of

Bangabandhu and his family members will not go unpunished.

All the fugitive convicts will be brought back to the country and

according executed on this soil so that none can dare to commit such types of

heinous crimes again.

They came up with the observation while addressing a meeting after

visiting the ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ at the ground floor of City Bhaban here on

Thursday.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) authority installed the Bangabandhu

Corner recently for giving an in depth idea about the life, works and

sacrifice of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the

public in general.

The corner has been enriched with Bangabandhu’s portrait, historic

speech of 7th March, photograph of all life and more than 200 books on life

and works of Bangabandhu.

Former Vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof AAMS Arefin Siddiqui

addressed the meeting as focal person with city Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton

in the chair.

President of Kabikunjo Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik and its general secretary

Ariful Haque Kumar and former students’ adviser of Rajshahi University Prof

Golam Sabbir Sattar Tapu also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Arefin Siddiqui said all people irrespective of political

affiliation must follow the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman. The people should also listen the speeches of Bangabandhu

minutely.

“Apart from a few anti-liberation thugs, the whole nation under the

leadership of Bangabandhu fought and brought independence of the country and

that’s why the Bangalee nation embraced him as their closest one,

affectionately decorating him with the honor of Bangabandhu,” he said.