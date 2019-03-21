Ebola death confirmed in eastern DR Congo provincial capital

KINSHASA, March 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A six-month-old baby in the eastern

DR Congo city of Bunia has died of Ebola, becoming the first fatality of the

disease in a provincial capital, the health ministry said Thursday.

Bunia, which has a population of 300,000, is the capital of Ituri

province, which along with neighbouring North Kivu province has been battling

an epidemic of Ebola since last August.

The baby is among 610 fatalities out of 980 recorded cases, the ministry

said in a statement.

“The parents are apparently in good health,” it said.

“Extensive investigations are underway and will include, among other

things, analysis of the maternal milk to identify the source of

contamination.”

The ministry added that it had also registered 97 new cases in the previous

three weeks.

This increase “was expected” given the impact of an attack on two Ebola

treatment centres by armed groups in the troubled region, it said.