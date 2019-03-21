Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

BEIJING, March 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Rescuers have retrieved the body of a

final missing person in a northern China landslide, bringing the death toll

to 20, local officials said Thursday.

The incident last Friday in Shanxi province flattened several residential

buildings and a public bathhouse. Authorities initially reported 10 deaths

and 10 missing people.

“As of 11:22 am (0322 GMT) on March 21, the last missing person in the…

landslide has been found,” the Shanxi Fire Department said in a statement on

its official social media page.

“There were 20 casualties in this incident.”

The post was accompanied by pictures of orange-clad rescuers carrying what

appeared to be a filled body bag on a stretcher.

The cause of the landslide has not been confirmed.