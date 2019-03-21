Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

BEIJING, March 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Rescuers have retrieved the body of a
final missing person in a northern China landslide, bringing the death toll
to 20, local officials said Thursday.
The incident last Friday in Shanxi province flattened several residential
buildings and a public bathhouse. Authorities initially reported 10 deaths
and 10 missing people.
“As of 11:22 am (0322 GMT) on March 21, the last missing person in the…
landslide has been found,” the Shanxi Fire Department said in a statement on
its official social media page.
“There were 20 casualties in this incident.”
The post was accompanied by pictures of orange-clad rescuers carrying what
appeared to be a filled body bag on a stretcher.
The cause of the landslide has not been confirmed.