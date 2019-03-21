Govt to promote district tourism

DHAKA, March 21, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali today said the government has taken a plan to promote all districts as individual tourist attractions for both domestic and international tourists.

“All the districts have their unique features in terms of natural beauty or culture… we will promote that to tourists to give a boost to the country’s travel and leisure industry,” he said while inaugurating the Dhaka Travel Mart, the country’s oldest version of tourism fair, in the capital.

The three-day international tourism fair began at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

Forty-one tour and travel enterprises of seven countries including National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) of Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia will display their products and services in 5 pavilions and 70 stalls in the fair. It will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

The state minister said the government is working on finding new district based tourist destinations across the country.

“We will make road connectivity with the new untapped tourist destinations and build tourism infrastructure,” he said.

The Bangladesh Monitor, a travel fortnightly, has organised the fair for the 16th time with the help of local carrier Novoair while Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Mutual Trust Bank joined hands as partners.

Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Bhubon Chandra Biswash, Managing Director of Novoair M Mofizur Rahman, Biman Bangladesh Airlines General Manager Shakil Meraj and The Bangladesh Monitor Chief Editor Raquib Siddiqi also spoke at the inaugural session among others.