37th BCS results published, 1,221 recommended for cadre posts

DHAKA, March 20, 2019 (BSS) – The Public Administration Ministry today issued a gazette notification making recommending 1,221 candidates, who were qualified in the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, for different cadre posts.

A total of 292 candidates have been recommended in administration cadre, 94 in police cadre, 19 in foreign service cadre, 258 in assistant surgeons, 50 in dental surgeons, 508 in other cadres including information, education and agriculture, the notification added.

The preliminary test of the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations under the Public Service Commission (PSC) was held on September 30, 2016. A total of 2,43,476 examinees appeared at the examination.